× Police identify man killed in Lancaster shooting Thursday night

Update: Friday, 3 p.m.: The victim has been identified as Tyreek Shyheim Gardner, of the 400 block of Candlewyck Rd., Lancaster.

Police are still attempting to locate witnesses, evidence, and other leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3300.

Original Story

LANCASTER — Police say a 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster.

Police responded to the 500 block of East Chesnut Street for reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk.

The victim was unresponsive and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say they are in the process of interviewing witnesses and canvassing the crime scene for evidence.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have any information related to this crime is urged to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

You can also click the submit button on www.lancasterpolice.com, or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.