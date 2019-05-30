Police identify ‘person of interest’ in York County home-distraction theft case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Friday 31, 3:30 p.m.

The suspect has been located and identified according to police Facebook page. The 51-year-old Hanover woman faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by deception.

Original Story

YORK COUNTY -- West Manheim Township Police say they have identified a person of interest in a suspected distraction-theft that occurred at a home on Impounding Dam Road near Westminster Road last Friday.

According to police, a female suspect loudly knocked at the front door of the victim's home on May 24, claiming her sister was in an accident and that she needed gas money to visit her in the hospital.

The victim, an elderly resident of the home, gave the woman cash, police say. The woman then asked the victim for a drink, and the victim allowed her inside the home while she went to the kitchen to get one. While the victim was in the kitchen, the woman stole several items and fled, according to police.

The woman was described as a white female, 40 to 50 years of age, with a thin build, police say.

The woman in the pictures above recently made contact with another person in Conewago Township, Adams County, asking for gas money. She is not charged with any crimes at this time, but police are attempting to identify her.

She is believed to have recently traveled in the Conewago, McSherrystown, New Oxford, and Gettysburg areas of Adams County, driving in a silver SUV, which is also in the photos. Police say they've been told she often approaches strangers asking for gas money.

If anyone recognizes her, and has identifying information or obtained a vehicle tag, please contact Sgt. Toby Wildasin with West Manheim Township Police at (717) 632-7059 ext. 104, or via email at tips@westmanheimpd.com.