Police investigating theft of bronze vases from Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Columbia Borough Police are attempting to determine who stole several vases from the Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Police were dispatched to the cemetery, located on the 800 block of Laurel Hill Road, at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The property manager said about 20 to 23 white bronze flower vases were taken from the cemetery sometime Monday night.

The value of each vase was about $300, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735.

