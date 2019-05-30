× Police: Lancaster County teen threw knife at his mother during argument

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 16-year-old East Earl Township boy with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief after they say he threw a knife at his mother during a domestic disturbance Monday night.

According to East Earl Township Police, the knife damaged the woman’s vehicle. The boy also physically resisted when officers attempted to take him into custody, police say.

The boy was transported to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center after being taken into custody and charged.