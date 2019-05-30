× Police looking for woman accused of stealing $1K worth of gift cards from Weis Markets

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.—Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing $1,000 worth of gift cards from Weis Markets in Lancaster Township earlier this week.

The alleged theft happened on May 26 at the grocery store located along the 1200 block of Millersville Pike.

Investigators say the woman initially asked the checkout clerk to charge two gift cards in the amount of $1,000. During the transaction, the woman distracted the clerk and switched out the gift cards with depleted gift card she had in her possession, according to police reports.

Authorities say the woman told the employee she needed to get money from the ATM and never returned.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401