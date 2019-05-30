× Police seek Lancaster woman accused of retail theft from Walmart

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 45-year-old Lancaster woman with two counts of felony retail theft after they say she was seen switching price tags on several items at a Lancaster Walmart store to get them at a sale price.

Patricia A. Burnett was charged Thursday in connection to the incident, which happened on April 25 at the Walmart on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike. Police say she stole a baby bib valued at $9.99, and removed labels from several other items on display, replacing them with labels with lower price values.

The total loss to the store was $145.58, police say.

Store personnel stopped Burnett as she left, and she fled without the merchandise, police say. She was charged after police identified her, but remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.