DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY -- Met-Ed crews worked around the clock for the last 24 hours to restore power in York County following a strong storm that hit Dover Township.

That storm knocked out power lines, impacting hundreds of people.

A trail of businesses along Carlisle and Fox Run Road were forced to close doors.

Officials with Met-Ed say they are hoping majority of power in the area will be restored by Friday morning.