× Schools within Dover Area School District closed Thursday

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — All schools within the Dover Area School District are closed Thursday, May 30.

“Due to numerous power outages and damage as a result of this evening’s strong storms, all schools in the Dover Area School District will be closed for students on Thursday, May 30,” a statement posted on the school district’s website said.

Staff is to operate on a two-hour delay, the statement added.