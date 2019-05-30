× Target recalls USB charging cables due to fire, shock risk

Target recalled about 90,000 of its Heyday USB charging cable because they can shock someone or start a fire while being used.

Description: This recall includes the heyday 3 Foot Lightning USB charging cables. The cables are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables. The metal charging cable is purple, green and blue iridescent. The word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return the recalled cable to any Target store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries: Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.

Sold At: Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.