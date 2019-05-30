Thief crawls through doggy door and steal two puppies from Indiana humane society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A thief crawled through a doggy door at the Johnson County Humane Society and stole two puppies.

“Each one of our animals becomes part of us, so we are absolutely devastated by this,” said Anne Sutton, Executive Director of Johnson County Humane Society.

The theft happened Saturday afternoon while workers were in between shifts. Sutton said someone jumped over a gate, crawled through the doggy door and took off with two pit bull puppies.

“I can’t even put into words about how low or awful they are. Awful,” she said.

The thief stole two of the four puppies from the kennel while the mother was with them. Sutton is sure the thief has been to this humane society before, scoping out the place and the pups.

“There’s no way you could’ve visually seen a puppy from the outside kennels or our building,” Sutton said.

The female puppy is gray, and the male is tan with black dot on its tail. They’re both 5 weeks old, meaning it would’ve been at least another five weeks before they were ready for adoption.

“We want to be inviting and opening to the community, but we also can’t be violated like this,” Sutton said.

Safety changes are already in place. Now, every visitor will have to show a photo ID, which will be copied and kept on file. A new privacy fence and extra security cameras are also being installed.

The puppies were so new they didn’t even have names yet. Humane society workers are worried about the thief’s intentions and the puppies’ safety.

“We just have to hope that someone steps up and does the right thing,” Sutton said.

She is begging the thief to drop off the puppies in one of their outdoor kennels, no questions asked.