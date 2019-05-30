× Three lucky Sheetz customers to win $100,000 this summer

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz will launch its 2019 Summer Shweepstakes on June 1, 2019. Sheetz will run the “Shweepstakes” during the months of June, July and August of this year. Each month, one Sheetz customer will be selected to win $100,000 through the promotion.

Customers will automatically be entered to win by visiting any Sheetz location and purchasing a Sheetz signature MTO® food item plus any bottled beverage using their registered MySheetz Card®. Sheetz is also offering additional chances to enter if the registered MySheetz Card loyalty customer orders their MTO food item on the Sheetz app – or if the registered MySheetz Card loyalty customer adds any other food or beverage item to their qualifying order. These “bonus” products will be identified in their store with additional signage or call-outs. Customers are limited 10 entries per day.

“Our goal is to make this summer an unforgettable one for some of our loyal Sheetz customers,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategy at Sheetz. “What better way to do this than to give away $100,000 to three lucky winners? We can’t wait to see our customers come out and visit us this summer!”

One winner will be chosen for June, July and August (on or after the 10th day of the following month) and will be informed through the contact information they provide in their MySheetz Card registration. Every time customers purchase the featured combo for the specified month, they earn one entry into the contest. Total number of contest entries is unlimited. Customers can use their MySheetz Card app to track their entries.

Customers can learn more about the Sheetz’s 2019 Summer Shweepstakes and read the rules and regulations by going to https://www.sheetz.com/summerShweeps.

Source: Sheetz