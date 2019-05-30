× National Weather Service: Tornado touched down in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado touched down in Perry County on Wednesday night.

The tornado, an EF1 with wind speeds between 86 to 110 mph, occurred near Losh Run around 8:14 p.m.

The NWS said that the tornado first touched down southeast of Newport near the intersection of Route 849 and Narrows Road. It moved almost due east for approximately 4.8 miles before lifting just east of the Juniata River near Route 322.

The tornado downed hundreds of trees, including one that fell on a pickup truck, according to the NWS. Tree limbs also fell onto rooftops but little other property damage was observed.

EF1 tornadoes have wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph, according to the NWS. The strongest tornado rating, an EF5, has wind speeds over over 200 mph.