Vehicle theft from York business parking lot

YORK — West York Borough Police Department are looking for a 2014 lime green Kia Soul with Pennsylvania registration KJN3258, that was taken from a business parking lot on May 29.

Police say the vehicle was left running and unlocked when the theft occurred on West Market Street and the last person seen operating the vehicle was a black male, approximately 15 years old, on Clark Avenue. Pennsylvania Vehicle Code prohibits motor vehicles being left running unattended and is a punishable offense.

Police are seeking information that will lead to the recovery of the vehicle.