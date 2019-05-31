2 children rescued from house fire in West Manchester Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two children were rescued from a residential fire in West Manchester Township on Friday.
The fire broke out at a home in the 1st Block of North Steward Street around 12 p.m.
Officials say that two children were waving for help in a second floor window. Crews positioned a ground ladder and made entry through a window, rescuing the children.
Crews also assisted the children’s grandmother out of the residence.
Officials add that a family dog was also rescued.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.