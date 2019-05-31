× 2 women led police on chase after they allegedly stolen more than $500 worth of merchandise from Walmart

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two 56-year-old women led police on a chase after they allegedly stole more than $500 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Lower Allen Township.

The theft occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Kathryn Forney entered the store, placed two air conditioner units, a DVD bundle, clothing, and a case of Coke in a shopping cart, and then left without paying.

Ramona Camper then pulled the vehicle up to her and they both loaded the merchandise and fled.

Officers, who responded to the scene, got behind the vehicle on Hartzdale Drive and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to police. The women failed to stop and led police on a pursuit which ended in Harrisburg.

Forney and Camper were taken into custody.

The total value of merchandise stolen was $538.29, police say.