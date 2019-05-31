× 2019 NSRA Street Rod Nationals East roars into York County!

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., YORK COUNTY – What a weekend to be a car lover!

The 46th annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals East is taking place at the York Expo Center on 334 Carlisle Avenue now through Sunday.

This is the show’s 39th time in York County!

All vehicles manufactured in 1989 and earlier are welcome to be entered in the event.

Registration is taking place today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden York on Loucks Road.

Spectator gate hours are as follows:

Friday, May 31st – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 1st: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 2nd – 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Spectator admission will be:

$19.00 – 13 years old an older

$6.00 – Children 6 – 12 years old

FREE – Children 5 and under when accompanied by an adult.

For more information you can visit the event facebook page here.