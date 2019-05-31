× AFSCME Council reaches agreement for 4-year contract with state employees

HARRISBURG — Negotiators for the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) have reached a tentative agreement with the Commonwealth for a four-year contract with state employees.

The Council 13’s State Policy Committee unanimously approved the agreement.

Throughout the next few weeks, Counil 13 members across Pennsylvania will vote to whether to approve or reject the deal.

“We have negotiated what I believe is a fair deal for Commonwealth employees, as well as for taxpayers, especially considering the exceptional services Commonwealth employees provide to Pennsylvanians every single day,” Council 13 Executive Director David Fillman said.

AFSCME Council 13 is the largest public employee union in Pennsylvania representing the most Commonwealth employees, totaling more than 40,000.