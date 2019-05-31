Calm and dry to end the work week before shower and storm chances return for the weekend!

PERFECT END TO THE WORK WEEK: Following days of severe weather, we are ending off the work week on a perfect note! The sun is out and shining and temperature are a bit cooler than where we’ve been most of the week. We’re still a bit above average for this time of year, but it definitely feels colder compared to the last few days. Dew points have dropped into the 50s and they’ve left a more comfortable feel to the air. Tonight temperatures will drop into the low 60s and upper 50s under clear skies and calm winds. Unfortunately, this comfortable pattern doesn’t last for too long – higher humidity and muggy conditions return right in time for the weekend.

STORMY WEEKEND AHEAD: Make sure to get out early on Saturday and take in the last of the dry weather for the weekend, because shower and storm chances return by Saturday evening. A good chunk of Saturday should remain dry, although it will likely feel muggy with temperatures in the mid 80s and dew points in the upper 60s to about 70. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to arrive in the late afternoon-evening time frame on Saturday, likely after 5-6 PM. All showers and storms come to an end by midnight and we get to do it all over again on Sunday. The second half of the weekend is looking more wet with a few showers possible early Sunday morning and then more storms through the afternoon hours. Sunday will also likely be a bit cooler with temperatures in the low 80s.

COOLER START TO NEXT WEEK: A shift in the energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will allow some cooler air to be displaced. Temperatures will drop to start off the next work week with the possibility of some below normal highs! Monday and Tuesday are likely to only top out in the low to mid 70s which is a few degrees below average for this time of year. We don’t stay cool for too long, the digging trough in the upper levels retreats by late Tuesday and our temperatures are quick to soar back into the mid 80s by Thursday!

Have a fantastic Friday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash