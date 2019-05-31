Florida kitten recovering after being thrown out of moving vehicle

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A male kitten is recovering after being thrown out of a moving vehicle earlier this week.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, a woman saw the kitten land in the middle of the street as traffic passed by and began to scream. That caught the attention of some mechanics at a shop nearby who were then able to run out and grab him.

The kitten was injured, but is expected to be OK, luckily having been passed over by cars on the road.

The Humane Society is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

The kitten is currently being fostered and will be placed up for adoption after he turns 10 weeks old.