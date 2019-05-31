Ford Nationals event kicks off at Carlisle Fairgrounds

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- The Ford Nationals kicked off at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The largest all-Ford show in the world, which goes through Sunday, features Ford, Lincoln, Mercury and Euro Fords on the 3,200-plus National Parts Depot showfield.

Ford Motor Company and Ford Performances is on-site offering new car test drives, installations and special displays. The Ford Automotive Flea Market is also open for the sales of cars, parts, tools and memorabilia.

Hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to noon.

Tickets start at $15. Kids 12-and-under get in for free.

In addition, cars, parts, tools and memorabilia will be for sale.

