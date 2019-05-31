× Homeless Lancaster man faces drug charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with two felony possessions, and an additional drug charge, after a vehicle search.

On May 30, an officer approached 28-year-old Marquis Johnson and another person, sitting inside a parked vehicle.

The officer then allegedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside, and searched the vehicle. The police say their search yielded 2.4 grams of crack cocaine, 23.79 grams of K2 (synthetic marijuana), and heroin.

Johnson is now facing the charges of felony possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and K2, and possession of heroin.