× It’s official: Robert Pattinson is the next Batman

HOLLYWOOD — It’s official: “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson is the new Batman, according to Variety, which reports Warner Bros. has closed a deal for the actor to don the cape and cowl in the upcoming film “The Batman.”

The latest chapter in the Caped Crusader’s saga, directed by Matt Reeves, is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

The film will begin production this summer.

Variety first reported that Pattinson was in talks with the studio on May 16. Warner Bros. made the deal official on Friday.

Reeves, who directed the last two “Planet of the Apes” sequels, takes over for Ben Affleck in the director’s chair for the next Batman flick. Affleck was the last actor to take on the role, starring in two titles directed by Zach Snyder: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016, and “Justice League” a year later.

Both films are considered disappointments for Warner Bros., both in terms of critical reviews and box-office performance.

Pattinson became a star following the breakout success of the five-film “Twilight” franchise, in which he portrayed the vampire Edward Cullen opposite Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan.