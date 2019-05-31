× Lancaster man accused of attempting to procure nude photos from 3 juveniles

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 21-year-old Lancaster man with three counts of sexual abuse of a child, three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and related offenses after he allegedly texted three juvenile boys and asked them to send them nude photos over a period of months in 2017 and 2018.

Mount Joy Borough Police say Jared Adam Douglas, of the 600 block of East King St., offered to give the juveniles money. The victims confirmed that the received the texts from Douglas, police say.

Douglas also allegedly asked the victims if he could touch them sexually in exchange for money, also offered to drive them to get marijuana, according to police.

He allegedly attempted to touch the penis of one of the juveniles on two occasions while driving the juvenile, police say.

Douglas admitted to sending the texts and attempting to touch the juvenile, according to police.

The alleged offenses occurred between January of 2017 and the summer of 2018, police say.