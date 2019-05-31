× Lebanon man accused of assaulting adult, child

LEBANON — A Lebanon man faces charges after he allegedly assaulted an adult and child last week.

The incident occurred around 1:57 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 300 block of North Harrison Street.

Phillip Lehman, 21, is accused of striking an adult and throwing a glass vase and other items at the victim after throwing the person to the floor. He also allegedly struck the child and dragged the minor down the stairs.

The adult required medical treatment for face lacerations and severe swelling while the child was treated for a leg and arm injuries, police say.

Lehman has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, court documents show.