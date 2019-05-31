Lebanon man allegedly spit on, kicked officer after he was taken into custody

LEBANON — A Lebanon man allegedly spit on and kicked an officer after he was taken into custody Monday.

Luis Ortiz-Soto’s encounter with police began around 8:59 p.m. when an officer pulled him over for allegedly driving a motorcycle on a sidewalk in the 900 block of Church Street and not having proper eyewear while riding the bike.

Police say he then failed to identify himself, prior to being taken into custody.

Ortiz-Soto faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, protective equipment for motorcycle riders and driving upon a sidewalk, court documents show.