Man allegedly stole donation box for foundation that raises money to fight childhood cancer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz man is accused of stealing a donation box for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which raises money to fight childhood cancer.

Shawn Espigh, 44, allegedly stole the box from an Auntie Anne’s Pretzels located inside a Walmart in Ephrata Township on Tuesday morning. Police say he cut a security cable and removed the box, which had $175 inside.

Security surveillance cameras captured the theft.

Espigh faces charges of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief, court documents show.

