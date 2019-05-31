× Man arrested for March burglary of Lower Paxton Township home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly entered a home and damaged property inside.

Tyquinn Gillespie-Chism, 28, is facing burglary, criminal mischief, and harassment for his role in the incident.

On March 12, Gillespie-Chism entered a home in the 4400 block of Ontario Drive in Lower Paxton Township to allegedly damage property inside and harass the homeowner, who was not present at the time of the burglary.

On May 30, Gillespie-Chism was arrested by police.

He was arraigned and is awaiting his preliminary hearing.