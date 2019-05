× Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 272 South in Lancaster County; road will be closed for extended period

LANCASTER COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash on Route 272 South at West Kendig Road has closed both lanes of traffic, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The road will be closed for an extended period, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Fire police are directing traffic, but both lanes are backed up for several miles along Route 272 South.