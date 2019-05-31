Police investigate carjacking in York City

YORK — York City Police are investigating a carjacking.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at Sunoco on North Sherman Street.

The victim told police that he purchased items in the store and when he exited, two black males, of unknown age, wearing hoodies and a mask approached him and pointed a gun at him.

He advised that the people went through his pockets and then took his vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was recovered around 7:07 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact the city police department.

