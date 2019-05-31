× Police investigating armed robbery in Hanover that left two injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an armed robbery that left two people injured.

According to the Hanover Borough Police, an armed robbery occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on May 31.

The victims told police that an armed man forcibly entered the residence and struck a victim in the head and demanded money and jewelry.

During the incident, a 34-year-old Taneytown man who was visiting the home, was shot in the chest by the suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injury, according to police.

After taking a purse, the suspect fled with money and a cell phone and was last seen heading north on Spring Avenue toward School Avenue.

Police have described the suspect as a black man with an average build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, black pants, and white sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.