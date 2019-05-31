× Woman wanted by police for alleged assault on constable

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman is facing an assault charge after she fled from constables trying to take her into custody for other charges.

Manheim Township Police say on May 28, two constables arrived at 33-year-old Brittany Anderson’s residence to take her into custody for outstanding warrants.

When one of the constables identified himself and told her the reason for their being there, Anderson got into her vehicle, which was parked on the street, and tried to quickly back up while the constable was standing next to it, police allege.

According to police, Anderson had the steering wheel turned to the right while backing up, which caused the front of the vehicle to move towards the constable that was standing next to it. The constable had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit and the woman allegedly sped off and ran through a red light at the North Lime Street and East Liberty Street intersection, per court documents.

A criminal complaint was filed and now police have issued an arrest warrant for Anderson. According to court documents, the vehicle in question is a 2004 gold Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania registration KYS9608.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anderson are asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” on their website.