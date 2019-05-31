× Police: No one injured after two bullets enter home in Manheim Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — No one was injured Thursday evening after two bullets entered a home through a front window, according to Southwestern Regional Police.

Police say the bullets entered a residence on Fox Chase Drive and struck furniture inside.

One person reported seeing five teenage males walking through a yard in the 3900 block of Blue Hill Road. Another person reported hearing two shots, police add.

Police believe that that incident wasn’t intentional.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 717-225-1333 or call 911.