Police: Suspicious person prompted lockdown of 2 Mechanicsburg Area School District schools

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School and Broad Street Elementary School were placed on lockdown Friday after a suspicious person was observed walking on the property, according to Mechanicsburg Police.

Police say the person was seen behind the elementary school around 2:35 p.m.

Officers conducted a search of the area but no one was located. Police then deemed the situation as no threat to students or staff, which led to the lockdown being lifted.