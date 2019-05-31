Police: Suspicious person prompted lockdown of 2 Mechanicsburg Area School District schools

Posted 4:39 PM, May 31, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School and Broad Street Elementary School were placed on lockdown Friday after a suspicious person was observed walking on the property, according to Mechanicsburg Police.

Police say the person was seen behind the elementary school around 2:35 p.m.

Officers conducted a search of the area but no one was located. Police then deemed the situation as no threat to students or staff, which led to the lockdown being lifted.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.