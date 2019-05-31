× Shippensburg woman cited after refusing to stop yelling outside her trailer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg woman is facing charges after refusing to stop yelling outside her trailer.

Robin Garber, 35, is facing disorderly conduct charges for unreasonable noise, according to the police.

On May 31 around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Fayette Street in Shippensburg for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found Garber yelling outside of her trailer.

Police said they warned Garber to stop yelling but she continued.

When authorities informed her she would be cited for disorderly conduct, Garber continued to yell.

Police say that when they told Garber she was being cited, she said that she didn’t care, and continued yelling up until her significant other and police left the area.