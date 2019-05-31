× State Police: Chambersburg man designated as sexually violent predator

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg man convicted of indecent assault has been designated as a sexually violent predator, according to State Police.

Donald Hann, 79, resides at 79 South Franklin St. Unit 4 in Chambersburg.

State Police say this information is meant for community safety purposes. And it should not be used to threaten, intimidate or harass.

State Police note that misuse of this information may result in criminal prosecution.