Street Rod Nationals East underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The 46th Annual Street Rod Nationals East is underway in York County.

More than $120 million worth of street rods -- muscle cars -- and specialty cars are packing the York Expo Center grounds this weekend in West Manchester Township.

The three-day car show brings people from across the country to York County, including one man from Idaho who said it's good to see the big turnout of nearly 12,000 people.

"It shows there's still an interest in the old cars and even hot rods in general and even though we have an expensive hobby, there's people that appreciate it," said Tim Strouse.

The car show runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adult tickets are $19 a person. Kids 6-12 are $6 while those five and younger get in free.