Video shows Florida shoplifting suspect 'twerking' to distract clothing store employees

PEMBROKE PINES, FL — Police in Florida are offering a $3,000 reward for information about two suspects in a retail theft case — one of whom allegedly attempted to distract store employees by twerking.

The incident happened April 26 at a Magrag clothing store in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, surveillance footage captured one suspect twerking after allegedly grabbing a few items from the rack. While she danced, a second suspect took advantage of the distraction to pilfer some more clothing, police say.

The total loss to the store was an estimated $377, according to police.

Video courtesy of CBS Miami via the Pembroke Pines Police Dept.