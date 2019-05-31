Virginia Beach officials: Shooter in custody, four people taken to hospital

Posted 5:12 PM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:42PM, May 31, 2019

UPDATE: Virginia Beach officials say the shooter involved in an attack Friday is in custody. Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries. This is a developing story.

Previous: Virginia Beach Police tweeted Friday they think an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center involves only one shooter, who has been taken into custody.

Police said there are multiple injuries but didn’t describe the severity of those injuries.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.

