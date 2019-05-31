× Woman accused of making 70 fraudulent charges on victim’s bank card

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 32-year-old Dauphin County woman has been charged with access device fraud after police say she made approximately 70 fraudulent charges to a victim’s bank card over the course of two months.

Shaday Aki Mosley was charged after Lower Paxton Township Police investigated the claims made by the victim on Feb. 4.

Police determined the fraudulent charges were made at various online retailers by Mosley between Dec. 3, 2018, and Feb. 1.

Mosley was taken into custody and arraigned. She is free on $15,000 bail and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing, police say.