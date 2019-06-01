× Coroner: Juvenile fatal stabbing victim identified

YORK, Pa. — UPDATE: The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the stabbing victim as 13-year-old Tre J. Hartman. The coroner’s office say the teen was from Winter Haven, Florida. He was in York visiting relatives.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL: A male died early Saturday morning at York Hospital after being stabbed.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the juvenile was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.

The coroner’s office say the victim was allegedly involved in a stabbing incident at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Philadelphia Street in York City.

He was transported to York Hospital for treatment.

The name and age of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police are still investigating.