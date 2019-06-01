× Juvenile male dies after stabbing in York

YORK, Pa. — A male died early Saturday morning at York Hospital after being stabbed.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the juvenile was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.

The coroner’s office say the victim was allegedly involved in a stabbing incident at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Philadelphia Street in York City.

He was transported to York Hospital for treatment.

The name and age of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police are still investigating.