Warm and muggy weekend before cooling down next week!

MULTIPLE STORM CHANCES THIS WEEKEND: A few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible Saturday evening. A wave of low pressure to our north will fire up a few showers and storm this afternoon along western portions of the NY/PA border. These storms will advance southward, but weaken with time as the sun sets. Tomorrow, a strong cold front is expected to cross through the region during the mid to late afternoon hours bringing our next chance for some severe weather. While the storms along the cold front are likely to be linear and carry a lower tornado threat, any isolated storms that pop up before that will have a better chance of producing a tornado. We are under a slight risk for storm development Sunday, which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The main threats will likely be damaging winds and hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. The strong temperature gradient along this front will likely mean strong to severe storms developing ahead of the front. All precipitation comes to an end late Sunday evening, and we dry up and clear up heading into the new work week.

MUCH COOLER START TO WORK WEEK: Behind the cold front that sparks up our severe weather threat for Sunday, much cooler air arrives in time for the start of the new work week. Overnight lows will likely drop into the upper 48s and daytime highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. This would categorize as below average for this time of year as we turn the calendar from May to June. Today (Saturday) is actually the first day of Meteorological Summer and we are well above average to kick off the new month. Again, big changes are on the way, but only for a brief period of time – the warm and humid air makes a return by the middle of the work week.

MORE STORMS LATE WEEK: By Wednesday, our humidity begins to rise again and along with it, our shower and storm chances. Earlier, it was looking like Wednesday would remain dry until the overnight period, but the wet weather has been trending earlier and earlier. It now looks like we will see some showers and storms by Wednesday afternoon and continue through the end of the work week. Thankfully, at this time the threat does not appear to be severe.

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash