46th annual Street Rods Nationals East is held in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - Street rods, muscle cars, and classic vehicles took over the York Expo grounds this weekend.

The 46th Annual Street Rod Nationals East returned to York County and brought with it about 3,000 customized vehicles. The shiny bodies and powerful engines took people on a trip through time. The event is one of the county's most anticipated events each year, according to organizers.

"Street Rod is defined as a pre-1949 vehicle modified for today's highways," said National Street Rod Association marketing director, Jim Rowlett, "we have not only street rods, we have the classics from the 60's and 50's, we got muscle cars from the 60's and 70's. You haven't seen anything until you come to the York Expo. This is where its happening.>

The car show runs until 1 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $19 per adult and $6 per child 6-12 years old. Children 5 and younger receive free admission. Discount tickets are available to senior citizens (60 and older) with proper ID, military personnel with proper ID and NSRA members with current membership cards. Tickets are available only at the York Expo Center.