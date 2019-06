× Child saved from drowning in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Ephrata is investigating the near-drowning of a child at a community pool.

On Saturday, Emergency Medical Services responded to the Ephrata Community Pool for a medical emergency.

According to police, an unconscious 4-year-old child was found and rescued from the pool by lifeguards. The child was revived on site and transported to the hospital.

The child is expected to recover.