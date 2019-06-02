Homes For Our Troops donates home to local veteran severely injured in Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Adams County - A national organization kicked off construction for a home that will be donated to a local veteran.

"We welcome you as part of this community. We salute you for your support and we encourage you to fight forward. Thank you very much sir," said Pennsylvania Representative John Royce to thank Marine Gunnery Sergeant Glen Silva for his service.

Silva was severely hurt while serving in Afghanistan back in 2010. His future home will be designed to provide him with easy wheelchair access.

"These guys are living in a challenging environment toward they can't do everything for themselves," said President and CEO of Homes For Our Troops, Tom Landwemeyer, "So it's safety, access, and again just that hit on freedom and independence. Not only do these veterans and their families need that place which they don't have right now. They deserve it."

The home will be built for his family free of charge. It will feature more than 40 special adaptations.

To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation, visit www.hfotusa.org.