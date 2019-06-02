× Hummelstown woman killed in early morning train crash

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County – Police are investigating a deadly train crash that killed a Hummelstown woman early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened after 3 a.m in the area of the 1000 block of Old West Chocolate Avenue.

Officers say 51-year-old Tabitha Meister’s vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks. Witnesses say that she tried to move her car off of the tracks but was unsuccessful.

A Norfolk Southern freight train heading eastbound crashed head-on into Meister’s vehicle and pushed it off onto the opposite tracks, police say.

Dauphin County Coroner’s Office pronounced Meister dead at the scene.

Officers believe the 51-year-old may have entered onto the railroad tracks at the crossing of East Derry Road, where she continued to travel west on the tracks to the area of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.