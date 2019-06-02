× Pedestrian struck by car in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a late-night crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by a car. According to police, the pedestrian is 32-year-old Nicole L. Mikanowicz of Hershey and the driver of the car is 71-year-old Bernadette M. Papson of Lebanon.

On Saturday night, Mikanowicz was allegedly crossing from the north side of East Chocolate Avenue to the south side of the roadway when she was struck by Papson. Police say Mikanowicz sustained severe injuries and was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Police are unable to comment on the extent of her injuries or her current health condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have seen Mikanowicz prior to the crash is asked to call Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202.