Police seek woman for theft and fraud charges in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman who stole money from her employer.

According to Chambersburg Police, Chanell Henderson stole a large amount of money from her employer and then tried to cover it up by charging a guest’s card for the same amount.

Henderson is facing charges of theft by deception and access device fraud.

Anyone with information on Henderson is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.