Red Lion man killed, one injured in motorcycle crash in Maryland

Port Deposit, MD – A motorcyclist died Saturday night after attempting to pass an empty school bus in Cecil County, Maryland.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Susquehanna River Road.

Maryland State Police said 26-year-old John Smith of Red Lion was operating a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to pass an empty school bus and lost control. Police said Smith and his passenger, Brittny Winter, 24, of Fawn Grove were thrown from the bike.

According to police, Winter was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware to be treated for her injuries. Smith was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital where he died.

The road was closed for three hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800, a reference to case #19MSP022995.