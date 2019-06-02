WEEKEND ALBUM: Goats gone wild!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend FOX 43 highlighted some goats gone wild over leaves!

A caretaker at Animal Rescue Inc. gave the goats a lift for them to chew some leaves. They seemed to be loving it! Some of the goats are still in need of homes.

The organization, in Shrewsbury, York County, will hold its annual fundraiser, Dog's Day, on August 24th at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom.

It will help raise money to continue offering shelter to animals in South Central Pennsylvania, according to organizers.

The organization will also hold its 'The Mutt Strutt 3k fun walk/run' prior to the event. The fun run and walk will happen along the YCR Trail starting at 9 a.m.

If you would like to donate to the shelter's mission or find volunteer, event information visit, www.animalrescueinc.org or its Facebook page.

